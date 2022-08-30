Why Ashton Kutcher has lost 12 pounds: ‘Willing to go to the last mile’

Ashton Kutcher has been able to lose 12 pounds while training for the 2022 New York City Marathon, following an autoimmune disorder that led to a health scare.

“I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” the actor previously said.

During a recent interview with ET, Ashton says that “the biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body,” explaining that he has “lost about 12 pounds” already.

He also took a moment to talk about his support system, crediting his wife Mila Kunis for being “super supportive” throughout the process, and said that one of his biggest motivations are his two kids, 7-year-old Wyatt and 5-year-old Dimitri.

“Surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier,” he said. “Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can.”

His physical transformation currently takes place as he prepares to launch a 16-part series premiering on Peloton titled ‘Our Future Selves,’ featuring Kim Kardashian, Natalia Portman, Jon Batiste, and more.

“The marathon itself is an elevating opportunity for the work that we have been doing for over a decade with Thorn. A chance to show the folks that have been working so hard to make our vision reality, that I’m in it with them and willing to go to the last mile,” Ashton said.