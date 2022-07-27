Why Mila Kunis was not a fan of Ashton Kutcher’s look in his new film ‘Vengeance’

Mila Kunis shared her thoughts about Ashton Kutcher’s new look for his upcoming movie ‘Vengeance,’ and it seems she was “not a fan” of his facial hair for his role, acting alongside B.J. Novak, Dove Cameron, Issa Rae, and Boyd Holbrook.

Ashton described his character’s appearance during the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, revealing on the red carpet that it is “kind of this combination of this aristocracy, but also country,“ in reference to the mustache.

“There was this kind of Errol Flynn thing happening, but it was also, kind of had this Burt Reynolds country vibe going. I was rocking it for a while, just to kind of feel it and live it. It’s kind of nice,” the actor admitted.

He also detailed how he ended up with a mustache for his character. “That was my nutty idea and I called B.J. I was like, ‘Dude, here’s what I’m thinking? If you tell me it’s crazy, I’ll shave this thing off. But I think this could be a thing. And he was like, ’No, no, I like it.”

But when Ashton was asked about his wife’s thoughts on his facial hair, the Hollywood star admitted that it was not her favorite look on him. “Not so much. Less of a fan of mustache,” he laughed.

This is also B.J. Novak’s directorial debut, and Ashton confessed that he was thrilled with the project when he heard about it. “He wrote such an amazing screenplay. But then, as a director, he brought a nuance to the understanding of every single character that he’d written.”