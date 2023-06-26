Ashton Kutcher reminds the world how deeply in love he is with Mila Kunis

It’s clear that Ashton Kutcher is over-the-moon in love with his wife, Mila Kunis. He just can’t help but express his feelings for her to the whole world, and it’s genuinely heartwarming to see.

Recently, he shared a rare and beautiful photo of Kunis on his Instagram, along with the caption, “I’m the Luckiest man alive. #gratitude.” She looks so peaceful and ethereal in the snapshot, wearing a black tank top under a wide rainbow.

Not only has this post sent fans into a frenzy, but it’s also a testament to the deep and abiding love that these two share. They’ve been together for over a decade, and their wedding anniversary is coming in less than a month!

Kutcher and Kunis first met on the set of That 70s Show in 1998, and they remained friends for years before falling in love. They’ve been through everything together, from friendship breakups to the birth of their two adorable children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood.

©GettyImages



Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

In a rare interview with Glamour, Kunis said, “There’s nothing we don’t know about each other because we’ve known each other for so long: the ugly, the bad, the good.”

She described their relationship as “being married to your best friend. That’s a cliché; it’s cheesy. But it’s true.”

In 2022, the Hollywood couple revealed to E! News during an interview that they always keep their doors open, including when they are in the bathroom. “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” Mila said. However, living with her husband and kids, “It doesn’t matter if I close it. It never made a difference.”

The actress went on to say that she started leaving the door open because her kids knocked “every two seconds,” so they just decided to “just keep the door damn open.”

©GettyImages



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

The fan-favorite couple is known for sharing many details about their family life, making headlines in July 2021 after revealing they don’t bathe their kids on a daily basis, but instead they do it when they are visibly dirty.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” the actor previously said, “Otherwise, there’s no point.” Mila also said that she “didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

It’s clear that these two are meant to be together, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.