Diana Taurasi makes history as WNBA’s all-time leading scorer with 10,000 points

Diana Taurasi has been the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer for over half a decade, and recently the Phoenix Mercury guard reached a new milestone after she surpassed 10,000 career regular-season points. The remarkable moment occurred at the Footprint Center in Phoenix when Taurasi, with the weight of her fans and teammates behind her, sank a momentous 3-pointer, sparking joy and celebration among the attendees.

The player of Argetine origin, finished the game with a season-high 42 points, leading the Mercury to a decisive 91-71 victory over the Atlanta Dream, breaking their four-game losing streak. The atmosphere was electrifying, with the fans witnessing history unfold in front of their eyes. The Mercury left no stone unturned in their celebration to honor this exceptional achievement.

©GettyImages



Guard Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a photo with teammates while being honored after scoring 10,000 career points at Footprint Center on August 03, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Live goats were brought into the arena, offering a unique petting zoo experience. Each attendee received a special placard commemorating Taurasi’s incredible milestone of 10,000 points, making the night even more memorable.

“Diana’s achievement stands as a testament to her skill, determination, and unwavering dedication to the game, which along with her competitive nature, has captivated fans with her incredible scoring ability, clutch performances and unparalleled basketball IQ. We are honored to witness this milestone,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

Diana Taurasi’s legacy in women’s basketball continues to grow, and her record-breaking accomplishment cements her position as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Fans and fellow players alike will cherish the moments they witness her excellence on the court as she blazes a trail, leaving an indelible mark on the game she loves.