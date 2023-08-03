Denise Bidot reveals what she’s looking for in her next relationship

I think deciding to start dating, you have to be in the right space. We always hear, “You have to love yourself before you can love someone else.” When did you know that it was time to get back out on the market?

Not that long ago, if I’m being honest. But it’s true. It’s everything you said. I think that what I thought was so cool about this is that it is self-care first, right? We’ve heard it a million times, ‘You can’t allow someone to love you without you loving yourself and knowing your self-worth.’ If you don’t figure out all of those factors, you don’t know how to move forward in the relationship space. And like I said, I was single for over 10 years, so I was literally the bachelorette of my group. And then I got into a relationship, and I’ve had a few relationships in my life, but I don’t know that I was ever the relationship type of girl. So I think when the world stopped and I realized that I liked cooking and I liked gardening, that I really enjoyed just sitting by the beach, those things all started coming to me. I was like, ‘Okay, I’d like to enjoy those with someone.’ But I had to know who I was first before branching out there into the dating world. I think just recently have I settled in and rebalanced what that looks like with work now. Because it was cute when it was COVID, and you’re all single, and there’s nothing to do. But then you have to really find that balance with work and dating and figuring out how to do that in a healthy way. So that’s kind of where I’m at.