Salma Hayek shares photo of her favorite hobby: scuba diving

Salma Hayek has been scuba diving since she was 10 years old. She’s opened up about her scuba diving experiences over the course of her career, sharing what she loves about the hobby and some of the frightning experinces she’s had over the past 40 plus years. In a new post, Hayek shared a photo alongside her scuba diving instructor, clearly having a great time.

The photo shows Hayek and her instructor Martina sitting side by side on a boat as they eat tangerines. They’re both seen wearing their scuba diving gear, with Hayek wearing a blue suit with some patterns on it and showing off a red pedicure. Another photo in the post shows the two with their scuba diving suit off, enjoying a beet together. “Hanging out with my favourite dive master,” she captioned the post.

Hayek has previously spoken about her relationship with scuba diving, revealing that her father taught her and that she passed down the skill to her daughter, Valentina. “My father taught me how to dive at ten, I taught my daughter how to dive at ten, I hope that when her children are ten and she teaches them how to dive, they still get to enjoy all the beautiful gifts the ocean has to offer us,” she wrote on an Instagram post.

It hasn’t been all good with scuba diving though. Some years ago, in an appearance on “The James Corden Show,” Hayek revealed her most frightening experience while underwater, sharing that one time she dove too deep and had to be placed in a compression chamber for eight hours. The worst part? Her supervisor. “They don’t let you go to sleep, so they have this guy there to smack you,” she said. “And he’s so bored because this is his job. So he’s praying for you to go to sleep so he can come and smack you. The worse part was that he was very flatulent.”

Hayek considers that experience one of her worst when it comes to scuba diving. It taught her a lesson: “It was horrible, I’m never going that deep again.”

