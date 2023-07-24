Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at the Hamptons

Joel Embiid and his longtime partner, Anne De Paula, recently married in a stunning ceremony held in the Hamptons. The couple’s love story began in 2018 when a mutual friend introduced them, and their union has now been officially solidified.

The newlyweds are parents to a beautiful boy they welcomed in September 2020; therefore, for Embiid, the wedding was an extraordinary culmination of an already remarkable journey, where he also achieved the pinnacle of basketball success by becoming the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

“Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid 👶 We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family. First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I’m not winning so far. I’m just trying to build a soccer team but for real I’m so excited for the future and my life has a new meaning. Kudos to @annedepaula_ for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer #GodisGood,” he wrote.

Beyond the dazzling lights of the NBA, Anne De Paula shone as a talented Brazilian model, making her mark in the fashion world. Her success soared, becoming a recognized swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated.

But their love story was not limited to the basketball court and the runway; they discovered a mutual passion for soccer, and Anne’s experience as a goalkeeper further cemented their bond. Their shared knowledge of the French language added yet another layer of connection.

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula’s love was evident as they exchanged vows in the presence of their loved ones. Their five-year journey was marked by unwavering commitment and affection, laying the groundwork for a lifelong partnership.

Beyond Joel’s MVP accolade, the couple’s profound love for each other was the highlight of the occasion. Their union affirmed that true triumph in life is found in the embrace of someone who accepts and values you for who you truly are.