Lynda Carter’s daughter takes wedding planning into her hands; Honors late father

Iconic “Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carterrecently shared the heartfelt details of her daughter Jessica Carter Altman’s wedding during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. The Mexican-American actress, 72, revealed how Jessica orchestrated every aspect of her May nuptials to Dr. Ross Uhrich in Lake Como, Italy, turning the event into a beautiful and personal celebration.

Carter proudly discussed the unique and touching ways her daughter incorporated the memory of her late father, Robert Altman, into the wedding festivities.

During the interview, Lynda Carter expressed her admiration for her daughter’s hands-on approach to wedding planning, emphasizing that Jessica took charge of every detail. “She did everything herself. She planned it, chose everything and did everything,” Carter shared, highlighting Jessica’s dedication to crafting a memorable celebration.

Honoring her Beloved Father

Jessica’s thoughtful gestures heightened the emotional significance of the wedding to honor her late father, Robert Altman, who passed away in February 2021 from myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer. Lynda Carter revealed that Jessica sewed a piece of her father’s shirt into the fabric inside her wedding dress.

Robert Altman and Linda Carter attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

“It was a beautiful way to have him with her on this special day,” Carter explained. The actress also shared that she incorporated a small piece of the same shirt inside her dress, creating a touching connection between mother and daughter.

Lynda further highlighted the meticulous details that Jessica incorporated into the wedding, making it a genuinely personalized affair. The actress shared, “There were so many small things that she did.”

Adding to the emotional depth of the ceremony, Carter mentioned that her son, James Altman, played a significant role in the wedding. He walked his sister down the aisle and assumed the role of her “best man,” symbolizing the strong bond between the siblings and the supportive family atmosphere surrounding the event.