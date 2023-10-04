Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae exchanged vows in a breathtaking ceremony [PHOTOS]

Love was in the air in the romantic city of Venice, Italy, as the talented actress Anya Taylor-Joy and musician Malcolm McRae exchanged vows in a breathtaking ceremony over the weekend. The news of their marriage sent ripples of excitement through fans and well-wishers worldwide, and it was a moment that seemed straight out of a fairytale.

The historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta was the enchanting backdrop for this unforgettable event. With its grandeur and timeless beauty, this Venetian palace was the perfect choice for a couple known for their elegance and style.

Anya Taylor-Joy: A Radiant Bride

The Queen’s Gambit actress looked radiant in her wedding attire. She stood on a balcony, commanding the attention of all with her long veil and a custom Dior gown that was nothing short of perfection. The dress was adorned with intricate floral embellishments and featured a delicate bird motif, embodying the essence of grace and sophistication.

Celebrity Guest List: A Star-Studded Affair

Taylor-Joy and McRae’s special day was graced by various famous friends. Miles Teller, Julia Garner, Cara Delevingne, Nicolas Hoult, and Evan Ross were among the notable guests who joined the festivities, adding a layer of glamour and excitement. These well-known faces only highlight the couple’s status as beloved figures in the entertainment industry.

A Grand Celebration: The Reception

The couple and their guests celebrated the newlyweds‘ love story after the wedding ceremony. The reception was undoubtedly lavish, marked by delicious food, heartfelt toasts, and joyous dancing. As the night unfolded, it was clear that this celebration was one for the books.

The Grand Finale: Terrace Brunch Overlooking the Grand Canal

The wedding weekend culminated in Sunday’s picturesque terrace brunch at the St Regis. The newlyweds enjoyed the stunning views of the Grand Canal in the company of their closest friends and family. A source described Taylor-Joy as a “vision” during this charming brunch, which was the perfect conclusion to a weekend filled with love and happiness.