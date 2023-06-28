Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Time has flown by since J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer welcomed their son Río. It’s been two years since the little one came into the world and the couple seems happier than ever. They threw a special party for his second birthday, and it looks like he had a blast. The parents shared moments from his big day on social media, check out how they celebrated below.
