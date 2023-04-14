Marc Anthony brings together several celebrities for a charitable golf tournament

In the heart of Marc Anthony, there is more than music, and thanks to his success, one of the things he enjoys the most is helping his fans in need. That’s why the Puerto Rican joined forces with entrepreneur Henry Cárdenas and created the Maestro Cares Foundation in partnership with the PGA TOUR. This year, the singer brings together several celebrities for a historic charity golf tournament featuring top Latin music figures, recognized athletes and television personalities.

The Second Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Tuesday, May 9th, at the renowned Biltmore Hotel in Miami, Florida. The confirmed celebrities are Chayanne, Luis Fonsi, Yandel and Eladio Carrión. We may also see Baseball Hall of Fame member Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez. Tony Dandrades, Enrique Santos, Rico León (HGTV), DJ Extreme, Romero Brito, and athletes Tammie Green and Averee Dovsek will also be part of the event.

“I am delighted to join forces with the PGA TOUR and increase the visibility of this tournament that will provide critical resources to families and children in need,” Marc said in a statement. “It is an honor to bring together friends and family to play together in support of this important cause that is so close to my heart. It is a blessing to continue making a difference for youth and Latin communities with the Maestro Cares Foundation, and events like this help us continue growing and making an even greater impact,” he said.

A tournament with a cause

On the big day, Marc Anthony and Henry Cárdenas will host the event, highlighting their organisation’s purpose, created in 2012. The Maestro Cares Foundation aims to provide safe and enriching spaces for children and communities in Latin America and the United States.

Contributions raised at the golf tournament will provide critical funding for the foundation to expand its reach and have a more significant impact on communities in need.