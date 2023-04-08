Michael Jordan’s $15 million mansion he’s been trying to sell for a decade burglarized

An 18-year-old is in hot water after breaking into NBA legend, Michael Jordan’s $15 million mansion in Illinois. Highland Park Police Department responded to the robbery while it was in the process after neighbors were called around 4:10 pm Tuesday, April 4th, according to Lake & McHenry County Scanner.



The suspect is Raiden Hagedorn, and he was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors: criminal trespass to an occupied residence and two counts of criminal property damage. He posted bail and is out on his own recognizance. It’s unclear what damage the 18-year-old did to the home.

Thankfully, Jordan does not live in the home and has actually been trying to sell it for a decade. He listed the home in 2012 for $29 million and it has since been dropped in half to $14,855,000, per TMZ.





The retired athlete got full ownership of the house in 2007, a year after separating from his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, per NBA Fandom.

The 56000 square foot mansion is huge, with 9 bedrooms, 19 baths, an indoor basketball gym, a custom infinity pool, a tennis court, and a cigar room. According to Forbes, one of the main reasons it’s been diffcult to sell the house is the amount of personalization, like the giant “23” at the front gate, per Sports Casting.



While the crime is invasive. It may be the publicity the property needs to finally sell.

It hasn’t just been sitting empty, as noted by TMZ, it was the set of Travis Scott, Young Thug, and M.I.A.‘s song “FRANCHISE.”





Of course, this isn’t the first time an empty celebrity home has been broken into. Motley Crue’s drummer Tommy Lee’s mansion was broken into and vandalized last year in November.

Like Jordan, the drummer has also been trying to sell the house for some time now.