Kali Uchis recreates viral Rihanna video with a fan: ‘Do you remember me?’

Kali Uchis is definitely a fan of Rihanna. The 28-year-old Colombian singer had the funniest interaction with one of her fans, referencing a viral Rihanna video in one of her latest TikTok videos.

“Rihanna, do you remember me in Monaco?” a fan says in the original clip. “Yes! that’s where I remember you from,” the singer responds. “I gave you one like this,” the fan continued. “Yes, I still have it,” Rihanna says.

Kali Uchis recreates viral “Rihanna do you remember me?” video with a fan. pic.twitter.com/pT7HE8VUaw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2023

The clip has been used many times as a meme, as online users suspected the singer couldn’t remember the person she was talking to. Kali recreated the exact same moment with one of her fans, making her followers go crazy about the reference.

“See imma have to stan her now. The album was AMAZING now she’s making navy reference? Oh yeah she’s got me for good,” one person said, while someone else commented, “Miss Kali understood the assignment.”

Rihanna do you remember me from Monaco yes i still have it pic.twitter.com/rHEfiybAKj — Videos (@Videosforus1) November 27, 2019

Kali had a sweet interaction with her fans on Thursday night at the album release party of her new album ‘Red Moon in Venus.’ The singer was spotted having the time of her life at Heart Weho in Los Angeles, where she celebrated with everyone at the club and watched drag performances of her hit songs, featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Jessica Wild and April Carrion.

Kali received flowers from her fans and shared her appreciation for everyone at the event, even taking the time to pose for some photos with the performers and organizers.