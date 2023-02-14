Nadia Ferreira confirms her pregnancy©Nadia Ferreira
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are expecting! The model confirms her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day

The rumors were true

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Rumors aren’t always true, but it turns out Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are expecting! The former Miss Universe Paraguay confirmed her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day sharing a photo of Anthony’s hands on her growing tummy.

Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira©@nadiatferreira @marcanthony

She placed her perfectly manicured hands over his, showing off her huge diamond ring “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” She wrote in the caption. “Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives.”


There has been speculation that Ferreria is pregnant since their fairytale wedding. People were saying it was the reason they got married so quickly. Sources told NBC and Telemundo earlier this month, “They just told me that two sources confirmed to NBC and Telemundo that in fact it is true that she is pregnant, and that is why they had to move up the wedding.‘

When HOLA! shared exclusive photos from the wedding, watchful users said they noticed a baby bump.

