Gwyneth Paltrow channeled Marilyn Monroe in 2014
#TBT - FLASHBACK

HOLA! Archives: Gwyneth Paltrow channeled Marilyn Monroe in 2014 and it’s worth remembering

This gem of a throwback is proof that Marilyn Monroe’s style will always be remembered

By Andrea Pérez -Miami

Today, August 4th, is the anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death. Her glamour and style left such a big impression on the world of fashion that for the past 60 years brands and celebrities have tried to channel her signature iconic looks. Looking through our HOLA! Archives, we found this gem of a throwback...that time in 2014 when Gwyneth Paltrow had her own Marilyn moment.

GWYNETH PALTROW CHANNELS MARILYN MONROE IN AD CAMPAIGN©Courtesy - Max Factor
Gwyneth Paltrow looked dazzling as a Marilyn Monroe

The actress and Goop founder looked spectacular channeling the legendary star’s look in a beauty campaign by Max Factor cosmetics in the early 2010’s. The 49-year-old (who was 42 at that time) donned Marilyn Monroe’s signature coif and red lipstick as the beauty brand celebrated the 1940s and continued its Hollywood legacy.

Related:

Marilyn Monroe's signature style: 20 looks that made her a fashion icon

Did Kim Kardashian jeopardize Marilyn Monroe’s dress while taking it to the 2022 Met Gala?

Director of Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe movie discusses its controversial rating

The Oscar winner is no stranger to channeling iconic beauty looks. For previous Max Factor campaigns, the mother of two has transformed into some of the most recognizable starlets of the last half century, including Brigitte Bardot, Farrah Fawcett and Audrey Hepburn.

Gwyneth as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's©Courtesy - Max Factor
Gwyneth as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany‘s

As we recall Gwyneth’s stunning Marilyn moment, we can’t wait to watch Ana de Armas portray Marilyn’s magic in the new upcoming Netflix film ‘Blonde’. The biopic-film is based on the fictional novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and will be released on September 23rd this year.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more