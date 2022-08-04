HOLA! Archives: Gwyneth Paltrow channeled Marilyn Monroe in 2014 and it’s worth remembering

Today, August 4th, is the anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death. Her glamour and style left such a big impression on the world of fashion that for the past 60 years brands and celebrities have tried to channel her signature iconic looks. Looking through our HOLA! Archives, we found this gem of a throwback...that time in 2014 when Gwyneth Paltrow had her own Marilyn moment.

©Courtesy - Max Factor



Gwyneth Paltrow looked dazzling as a Marilyn Monroe

The actress and Goop founder looked spectacular channeling the legendary star’s look in a beauty campaign by Max Factor cosmetics in the early 2010’s. The 49-year-old (who was 42 at that time) donned Marilyn Monroe’s signature coif and red lipstick as the beauty brand celebrated the 1940s and continued its Hollywood legacy.

The Oscar winner is no stranger to channeling iconic beauty looks. For previous Max Factor campaigns, the mother of two has transformed into some of the most recognizable starlets of the last half century, including Brigitte Bardot, Farrah Fawcett and Audrey Hepburn.

©Courtesy - Max Factor



Gwyneth as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany‘s

As we recall Gwyneth’s stunning Marilyn moment, we can’t wait to watch Ana de Armas portray Marilyn’s magic in the new upcoming Netflix film ‘Blonde’. The biopic-film is based on the fictional novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and will be released on September 23rd this year.