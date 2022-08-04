Sixty years ago, Marilyn Monroe died at age 36 on August 4, 1962. This star was and still is a global style icon and one of the greatest legends of Hollywood. Marilyn was known for her glamorous and elgant fashion sense and even today years after her death, the fashion world still highly regards her influence﻿ and celebrities have paid tribute to her by channeling her looks or even by wearing her gowns, like Kim Kardashian recently did.

The world has been mesmorized by her for decades and soon we will be able to watch a new biopic about her life that will be released by Netflix on September 23rd and will be starring Ana de Armas.

Today to honor her life, we have gathered a collection of photos of 20 of her most iconic and fashionable looks.