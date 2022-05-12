Eva Mendes will return to acting only under two specific conditions

Eva Mendes reveals that while she is ready to make her long awaited Hollywood comeback, she has a list of the things she is not willing to do if she is offered any future roles.

The 48-year-old actress, who recently shared some sad family news, took a break from acting to focus on raising her two kids, 7-year-old Esmeralda and 6-year-old Amada, but now she is prepared to go back to the big screen, as she revealed during her recent interview on ‘The View.’

“I have such a short list of what I will do,” she explained, “Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything – I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality. I don’t want to do… the list is short.”

She also shared with the audience that she will consider starring on “a special project” if it’s a good fit for her conditions, adding “I hope so. It has to be nice and clean,” and agreeing with co-host Whoopi Goldberg that it has to be “stuff like Disney does.”

The actress is known for acting alongside Will Smith in ‘Hitch’ and in ‘The Lost River’ alongside her husband Ryan Gosling. Eva’s last project in the entertainment industry was in 2021, voicing an animated character on ABC’s series ‘Bluey.’