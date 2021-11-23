Kim Kardashian West and Demi Moore step out for dinner with Rumer Willis

Good friends Kim Kardashian West and Demi Moore step out for dinner with Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis. The group was joined by Kim Jones and Amber Valletta at Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood.

Kim kept her signature style and rocked a curve-hugging black dress paired with leather opera gloves, boots, and dark sunglasses for the occasion.

While the mother-daughter duo wore similar styles and color palettes, Demi wore jeans with a white shirt; she kept herself warm with a nude coat and matching booties. Rumi also chose a neutral tone coat but paired it with a white shirt and pants.

The 58-year-old Emmy nominee star has a close friendship with Kardashian West, and recently supported Kim during the WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator award. Here, Kim Kardashian West received a recognition for her shapewear brad, Skims.

The tv personality accepted the honor wearing a leather dress from her Skims x Fendi collaboration. But before taking the stage, Kardashian’s dress unzipped, and Fendi Creative Director and Kim’s friend, fashion designer Kim Jones, jumped to zip her up. “We’re having a fashion emergency,” Kim said when she stood up.

According to attendees, Kardashian’s tablemate Demi Moore was also ready to help keep Kim’s famous posterior covered. “I’d like to thank Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency,” Kardashian said. “Thank God I had Skims under — because this would’ve been a different kind of show tonight.”