Ashley Tisdale shares a teary-eyed selfie detailing her struggles as a new mom

Ashley Tisdale welcomed her first child named Jupiter with her husband Christopher French this year in March and the mom got candid about some of the struggles she is having as a new mom with mental health issues. On Sunday night the “High School Musical” star shared a selfie sitting in the bathtub with tears running down her eyes and she wrote, “I wanted to share this because I think it‘s important to show the parts we don’t share that often. I cried in the tub bc the journey of motherhood can be hard.” As noted by DailyMail, the actress suffers from anxiety and depression, and she added, “For someone who struggles with mental health there are days that I don‘t feel great because I don’t recognize my body.” The candid mom went on to detail a physical struggle new moms could likely relate to, “I‘m still healing and occasionally will sneeze and pee at the same time (TMI I know guys but it’s the truth) which then makes me realize how much my body has changed,” she wrote.

Being a new mom is scary enough but Ashley is one of the millions that welcomed a baby during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I get anxious taking Jupiter out anywhere bc we‘re still in a pandemic,” She continued, “I always feel like I could be doing better.” The new mom who also clearly loves her career concluded, “And I‘m still trying to figure out the balance of work-life and mom life. So I cried and I allowed myself to cry. But it’s not always easy. I‘m not perfect and that’s ok. But I‘m doing my best and that’s all that I can do.”

Tisdale has been candid about her post-pardon struggles in the past. In June, she wrote a blog post for Frenshe, titled “Getting Real About My Body After Baby” where she admitted she finds herself comparing her body to models and influencers. “There are so many models and influencers that I‘ve compared my own personal journey in ‘bouncing back’ to…and then, I’m like wait they just had a baby and they look like that??” Despite working hard she explained, “Whether it‘s hiking, Pilates, riding on my Peloton, and yet, I still don’t feel comfortable in my body.”