Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo stun in matching ensembles for Milan Fashion Week

Latina Powerhouse Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo, are overseas for Milan Fashion Week and they couldn’t be a more perfect match.
The pair sat front row at the Versace Spring / Summer ‘22 show, dressing in coordinating Versace ensembles. Both Bella and her fiancé wore matching top-and-bottom sets fully adorned with the famous print, showing just how in sync they really are.
Earlier this week, the pair also attended the Etro spring ‘22 show, where they also sat front row. For the event, Thorne modeled a coordinating red velvet tuxedo vest and cigarette pants while her Italian beau donned a paisley blouse and straight-leg denim.
The actress’ red hair was only made brighter with her all red ensemble, a theme she stuck to later that night, as well.
As the happy couple headed out to a party at Milan Fashion Week later in the evening, Bella switched into a striking scarlet mini dress to continue the theme of the evening. This time, Mascolo was once again matching with his other half, wearing a red-and-black patterned mock turtleneck and a black leather biker jacket.
Since Bella threw a black blazer on top of her dress and paired the look with chunky black combat boots, the couple’s edgy outfits were the perfect compliment to one another--and the perfect contrast to their sleek looks earlier that day.
The pair’s appearance at Milan Fashion Week comes ahead of their wedding, which the couple revealed might happen next summer.
“It‘s going to be, we think that’d be next year, next summer. We hope between June, July, August,” Mascolo said during a recent interview with ET. “The truth is, we have so much work, we want to find the time to enjoy the wedding. We don‘t want to rush it.”
He continued, “We don’t want it to be between jobs and projects because it’s such an important moment of our life because it has to be the best days of our life. And it’s already stressful to organize a big wedding like we want to do, so that‘s already enough on our plate.”