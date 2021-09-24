Versace - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022

Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo stun in matching ensembles for Milan Fashion Week

They’re so in sync

By Rebecah Jacobs -Los Angeles

Latina Powerhouse Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo, are overseas for Milan Fashion Week and they couldn’t be a more perfect match.

The pair sat front row at the Versace Spring / Summer ‘22 show, dressing in coordinating Versace ensembles. Both Bella and her fiancé wore matching top-and-bottom sets fully adorned with the famous print, showing just how in sync they really are.

Versace - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022©GettyImages

Earlier this week, the pair also attended the Etro spring ‘22 show, where they also sat front row. For the event, Thorne modeled a coordinating red velvet tuxedo vest and cigarette pants while her Italian beau donned a paisley blouse and straight-leg denim.

The actress’ red hair was only made brighter with her all red ensemble, a theme she stuck to later that night, as well.

Related

An inside peek at Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo’s engagement photoshoot

Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo are starring in a new film together

Bella Thorne talks about her recent engagement to Benjamin Mascolo, her dream family, and life in show business

As the happy couple headed out to a party at Milan Fashion Week later in the evening, Bella switched into a striking scarlet mini dress to continue the theme of the evening. This time, Mascolo was once again matching with his other half, wearing a red-and-black patterned mock turtleneck and a black leather biker jacket.

Since Bella threw a black blazer on top of her dress and paired the look with chunky black combat boots, the couple’s edgy outfits were the perfect compliment to one another--and the perfect contrast to their sleek looks earlier that day.

Guests at Etro fashion show - Milan Fashion Week 2021©GettyImages

The pair’s appearance at Milan Fashion Week comes ahead of their wedding, which the couple revealed might happen next summer.

“It‘s going to be, we think that’d be next year, next summer. We hope between June, July, August,” Mascolo said during a recent interview with ET. “The truth is, we have so much work, we want to find the time to enjoy the wedding. We don‘t want to rush it.”

He continued, “We don’t want it to be between jobs and projects because it’s such an important moment of our life because it has to be the best days of our life. And it’s already stressful to organize a big wedding like we want to do, so that‘s already enough on our plate.”


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more