An inside peek at Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo’s engagement photoshoot

Bella Thorne is in full wedding planning mode. Her and her fiance, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo got engaged in March of this year. After their engagement, the couple then began working on a romantic comedy film together. Their time together didn’t stop there as they recently did a stunning engagement photoshoot that Thorne just shared on her Instagram.

The singer shared about ten photos from the couple’s shoot with her 24.6 million Instagram followers. In the first photo, Thorne looks like she’s in a wedding gown sitting in a chair outside looking up at Mascolo who is in a black suit with a white button down underneath. The two are posing next to an extravagant wedding cake with white rose petals all over the ground.

The next photos are of Thorne wearing a black lace bra and a white tulle skirt with a tiara on her head looking back at her fiance. Another one is black and white and it shows the couple in the bathtub together. The next photos are individuals of the actress and singer posing in different but similar outfits.

Thorne captioned the carousel post, “i am so in love with you @b3nm ❤️ SO excited to share these pics from our engagement shoot and even more excited to marry you. Thank you to the incredible @ellenvonunwerth for capturing our true essence. @contentxstudios.”