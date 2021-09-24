Becky G wore a trendy oversized pantsuit front row at Milan Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week might have come to an end but Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing. Singer Becky G was spotted front row at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show on Thursday.
The 28-year-old opted for a grey and black striped oversized pantsuit that had a plunging neckline and several strands of black beads underneath. She had a grey and black smokey eye and a nude glossy lip. Her dark hair was pulled back in a sleek middle parted ponytail. She accessorized with chunky silver hoop earrings. She sat alongside singer Nial Horon and Jonah Hauer-King.
It’s great to see the ‘Shower’ singer in good spirits since her grandfather passed away last week. Last Monday, Becky G shared an emotional post mourning her grandfather Miguel. She wrote “Oh, how I‘m going to miss you, my old man. Although it f—ing hurts that I will never be able to hug you again, I know that God has welcomed you with open arms and that your spirit is more present than ever.”
“Thanks for visiting me in my dream: I felt you, I heard you and I agree with you papi. I‘m blessed and thankful for all of the experiences and memories that I have with you,” she continued. “It’s for you, my grandparents, that I am who I am and I‘m so thankful for what you’ve taught me, what you‘ve done and sacrificed for your family. I’ll keep making you proud.”