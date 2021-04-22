How Stella McCartney’s new capsule collection aims to stop deforestation in the Amazon

Stella McCartney is launching a new collection to help stop deforestation in the Amazon. In partnership with Greenpeace, the vegetarian fashion brand’s capsule collection includes two T-shirts and two sweatshirts designed exclusively to help the cause. The Stella x Greenpeace will be available on April 23 at stellamccartney.com and select retailers globally.

The pieces have a vintage feel and come in pale blue and marble colorways. The pieces are taking over social media thanks to Lily Aldridge and Constance Jablonski, which already secured theirs.

The collection also has an educational video available on YouTube. “Stella McCartney has been a vegetarian brand since day one, and I could not be prouder to support an incredible organization like Greenpeace to celebrate our anniversaries and raise awareness of this urgent issue. I hope things do not return to normal in 2021 – rather, I hope we return to life more mindful, particularly when it comes to our decisions,” says Stella McCartney in a press release.

“Precious forests, like the Amazon, should not be destroyed to produce industrial meat sold around the world. Simply reducing meat in your diet can help protect the Amazon from deforestation and safeguard this vital ecosystem and our climate for future generations.”

Stella McCartney is also celebrating 20 years committed to bringing conscience to the fashion industry. For the brand, it is imperative to practice sustainable values and avoid the use of leather, feathers, fur, or exotic skins.

“Forest destruction disproportionately threatens the homes, livelihoods and lives of Indigenous peoples. We believe racial justice is climate justice – we cannot have sustainability without solidarity. Both Stella and Greenpeace are committed to offering our platforms to the Amazon’s Indigenous communities,” the brand informed.

The fashion label is inviting supporters to sign Greenpeace’s petition to end industrial meat’s destruction of the Amazon and other precious forests. “If we all ate plant-based diets, it would take 75% less land to feed the entire planet. Together, we can plant the seeds of a more sustainable tomorrow,” they said.

Watch the video below