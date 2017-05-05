Edith Gonzalez shares a positive update on her cancer battle

Edith Gonzalez shared an update on her cancer diagnosis with fans. In an emotional video, posted on Instagram, the Mexican actress revealed that her ovarian cancer is in remission. “Today there is an official paper that says: “remission,” the 52-year-old proudly shared on Monday, June 5. “Which means that my body has responded well to the treatment, which means that my cancer is in control.”

The Eva La Trailera star’s video accompanied the caption that captured just how excited she was to share the major news. “Thank you, thank you, for all the media that have treated this phase with love and respect! For a world without cancer, thank you thank you thank you,” she wrote along with the video that shows her in a sleek gown.

The mother-of-one echoed her feelings about the news exclusively for HOLA! Mexico’s June 10 edition. “I am alive, I am here, I want to give you all the love my heart feels,” she said inside of the magazine, where she graces the cover with her husband Lorenzo Lazo. She also clarified that she was living and not fighting during the term of her illness saying, “I am not a warrior, I am a lover of life.”

Edith appears on the cover of HOLA! Mexico with her husband Photo: Instagram/@hola_mx

Edith, who is a mom to 12-year-old Constanza, broke the news of her cancer diagnosis 10 months ago in August 2016. The actress has since documented every step of her journey with a positive attitude via Instagram. Her initial post read: “I was treated because I had severe pain in the abdominal base and actually found cancerous tissues that were completely removed."

"As part of the process I will have to receive treatment for a few months. I am strong, full of life and working! I just hope they will accompany me with their love and respect," she continued. "I appreciate the interest in my health, I will keep them informed in my social networks and I will not give further statements about it. All my love and love !!! #fuerzafuria !! I love!!!!."

