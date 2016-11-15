Joe Biden delights the internet with his photos from when he was young, a heartthrob!
President Obama and the vice president have a great friendship.
Joe Biden 'broke' the internet with this picture from when he was young. He looks gorgeous!
Joe Biden has other photos on his Instagram that also raise sighs.
Joe Biden was a real heartthrob.
