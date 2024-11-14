The Princess of Wales to host holiday event again this year: Details

After what Prince William has described as a "brutal" year, his wife the Princess of Wales will be spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season. Her Royal Highness will be returning to Westminster Abbey to host her fourth "Together at Christmas" carol service. The holiday event, supported by The Royal Foundation, is scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 6.

According to Kensington Palace, the 2024 service will provide "a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives," and will "shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."

The palace also shared that this year, the Princess of Wales "wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive." This year's theme is said to take "inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."

The Westminster Abbey choir is set to perform carols at the service, which will also feature performances by Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter. As with her previous services, this year's event will be filmed for broadcast, and will air as part of a special program on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve. Members of the royal family are set to attend, along with individuals who have supported others in their communities.

© Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images The Wales family attended the service in 2023

Her Royal Highness hosted her first Christmas carol service back in 2021. The inaugural event recognized and celebrated the work of individuals and organizations that stepped up to support their communities during the pandemic. The second service in 2022, which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, recognized the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and highlighted the impact that coming together to support others can, while last year's event was dedicated to those who support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK.

This year's theme is particularly poignant. Catherine, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, announced in September that she had finished her treatment. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she said at the time. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

The Princess of Wales added, "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."