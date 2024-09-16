Crown Princess’ son arrested again: What we know

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's 27-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby was arrested again on Friday and released on Saturday, according to NRK.

"He was released after it was established that he did not want to explain himself to the police," police prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski told NRK (translated to English). Per NRK, "a suspected violation of the restraining order against the woman with an apartment on Frogner that was the basis for the arrest."

"He has not complied with the ban, which means that he cannot contact the victim," the police prosecutor said. "I can confirm that it is a single violation by telephone."

The charges against Marius were reportedly expanded on Saturday to include "bodily violation, reckless behavior and violation of a restraining order against a former lover;" "abuse in close relationships against ex-girlfriends Juliane Snekkestad and Nora Haukland;" and "threats against one more man."

© Julian Parker Marius is the Crown Princess' son from a previous relationship

Crown Prince Haakon's stepson was arrested last month after police received a "report of a violent incident carried out in an apartment" in Oslo. It was announced on Aug. 16 that Marius had been charged with bodily harm and damage. In a statement shared with Se og Hør, the Crown Princess' firstborn admitted (translated to English) that he had "committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument."

"I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously," Marius said. "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done, and I want to explain myself truthfully to the police."

Marius also apologized in his statement, saying: "For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in."

"I also want to apologize to my family. I know that my actions have largely rubbed off on you," he added. "So to you my love, I'm sorry. This should never have happened, and I take full responsibility for my actions."