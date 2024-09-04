Who gave Princess Märtha Louise away at her wedding to Durek Verrett?

Maud Angelica Behn had a special role at her mother Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's wedding. According to HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO!, the royal mom of three asked her firstborn to give her away at the ceremony. In a video published by HELLO!, Maud, 21, is seen walking her mom down the aisle and pulling the Princess' veil back after they reached Durek.

© Rune Hellestad - Corbis Maud Angelica Behn is the Princess' eldest child

The bride's younger daughters, Leah Isadora Behn, 19, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 15, were also at the wedding, dressed in gold dresses designed by Rikke Bøe.

Princess Märtha Louise married Durek on Aug. 31 in Geiranger, Norway. "I promise to always listen to your wisdom. I promise to always hold space for you and your daughters and listen to them as well. I promise to love you with my last breath," Durek said at the ceremony, per HELLO!.

The proud mom also mentioned her daughters in her vows, telling Durek: "I promise to love you with all my heart. I promise to take responsibility for my emotions. I promise to love you because I know you know that my girls come first."

"And I promise I will walk with you to the best of my ability because we are always changed although we are always the same. Because we are always the past, the present and the future in one," she added.

© CORNELIUS POPPE The bride's three daughters were at the wedding on Aug. 31

Maud, Leah and Emma are Princess Märtha Louise's children from her first marriage to Ari Behn, who died in 2019. King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter married the author in 2002. The pair split in 2016 and divorced in 2017.

The Norwegian Princess admitted to HELLO! that after her divorce, she had decided to not get married again, but changed her mind after meeting Durek in 2018. "For me, getting married will seal the closeness between us," she shared. "It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."