Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's three daughters shine at this year's royal wedding

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's dream has finally come true. The daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonia has married Durek Verrett, a spiritual healer from California, whom she met in 2018. Their wedding took place at the stunning Geiranger Fjord on Norway's west coast. During this special celebration, Princess Märtha's three daughters with the late artist Ari Behn—Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 15—witnessed this important day for their mother.

Maud Angelina, dressed in champagne like her sisters, walked with her mother to the altar, where an emotional Durek Verrett awaited. Märtha Louise 's other daughters, Leah and Emma, each sporting their own unique designs in the same shade, were part of the bridal party. During the vows, many guests shed tears as the couple referenced their daughters, the center of their world. The Princess promised to love Durek forever, emphasizing that their three daughters will always come first.

© CORNELIUS POPPE

Märtha Louise' oldest daughter, Maud Angelica, stepped in as the maid of honor and escorted her mother to the altar, ensuring that the dress and other details were perfect. At 21 years old, she wore a stunning golden dress with straps and flowing sleeves, complemented by her striking red hair and a chain bag. Since her father's passing, Maud has been dedicated to mental health and focuses on her art, which helps her cope with the loss. "I use my pain to create, instead of letting it ruin me." She showcases her artwork, including watercolors, sketches, prints, and abstract pieces, in prominent galleries like Soli Brug in Norway.

The middle daughter, Leah Isadora, looked beautiful in a fitted champagne strap dress. She arrived with her younger sister, Emma Tallulah, and they waited for their mother at the entrance of the ceremony tent. Leah's boyfriend, Elliot Beer Wilse, whom she introduced over a year ago, was also invited. Leah expressed her happiness for her mother's wedding in a documentary she filmed with four inspiring women from Norway, Power Women Norway. In it, she shared kind words about her mother's fiancé, saying, "Durek has many good qualities. He is very caring, and you feel safe with him. He’s open and makes you feel seen." Leah added, "I see how happy mom is with him, and they make each other happy, which I really like. They are a very sweet couple."

© CORNELIUS POPPE Leah Isadora

Märtha's youngest daughter, Emma Tallulah, chose an asymmetrical golden dress that suited her well, accessorized with a pendant. As the youngest daughter of the princess, she is passionate about horseback riding and made her professional debut in show jumping in 2022. Like her sisters, Emma does not have a royal title and enjoys making TikTok videos with them, often featuring Durek Verrett, with whom she has a great relationship. The three sisters played a significant role in the royal wedding, and judging by their smiles, it was a joyful day not just for the newlyweds but for them as well, as they aimed to give their mother an unforgettable celebration.