Crown Princess Victoria recycles stunning gown for Princess Märtha Louise's wedding

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden stunned at the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett. The heir to the Swedish throne and her husband, Prince Daniel, attended the ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Geiranger, Norway.

Victoria recycled a dramatic one-shoulder chiffon gown by Christer Lindarw for the occasion. The Crown Princess wore the design in September 2023 to Drottningholm Palace Theatre for the Royal Opera's jubilee theatre performance.

© CORNELIUS POPPE Crown Princess Victoria wore a stunning one-shoulder gown to the wedding in Norway on Aug. 31, 2024

After the royal stepped out in the gown last year, designer Christer wrote on Instagram, (translated to English): "So honored by the glorious assignment of design to create the evening gown for H.K.H. Crown Princess Victoria. She wore it yesterday at the festivities at Drottningholm's castle. In connection with the celebration of H.M. the King's 50 years on the throne. The dress is in sharp coral/orange chiffon."

© FREDRIK SANDBERG The Crown Princess wore the dress in September 2023

Prince Daniel looked sharp beside his wife at the wedding in Norway, donning a black tuxedo and bow tie. Victoria's brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia were also guests at the ceremony on Aug. 31. Like her sister-in-law, Sofia recycled a dress for the wedding, wearing Lilli Jahilo's "Maxima" gown.

© HEIKO JUNGE Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip were also guests at the wedding in Norway

Ahead of the wedding, the Swedish Royal Court confirmed to HOLA! USA that the Crown Princess Couple and Prince Couple would be present during the wedding festivities in Norway. The ceremony took place at the Hotel Union Geiranger. "It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences," Märtha has previously said of the venue. "Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love."

King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter wore a sleeveless gown paired with King Olav's Gift Tiara for her big day. Following the ceremony, the bride said, "Our love has triumphed against all odds and will last forever." Durek added, “Love transcends all things because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet. It triumphs everything.”