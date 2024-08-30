Durek Verrett revealed 'perfect gift' ahead of his and Princess Märtha Louise’s wedding

The month before their wedding, Durek Verrett and Princess Märtha Louise of Norway paid a visit to the happiest place on earth. The royal's husband to be called their day at Disneyland the "perfect gift" before their "big wedding" and "happily ever after." Durek also revealed that he's been taking the Princess and her children—Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Emma Tallulah Behn—to Disneyland ever since he and King Harald V's daughter fell in love.

Sharing a photo of himself and Märtha—rocking a Mickey Mouse hat and Minnie Mouse ear headband—from their trip to Disneyland on July 24, Durek wrote on his Instagram, "I had the most enchanting day with my family at Disneyland. As a kid, Disneyland was my dream come true—a place where my dad, my sister Angelina, and I could be free to sing, dance, ride rides that lifted our imagination.. It's a place that holds a special, magical place in my heart. Now, ever since Martha @iam_marthalouise and I fell in love, I've been bringing her, her kids, and my family to @disneyland Disneyland to share in the magic and relive those nostalgic moments."

"A huge thank you to @dionnenicoleharmon and ABC Television for the surprise of our Disney day, making it the perfect gift before our big wedding and our happily ever after. Special thanks to our spectacular guide @laurennicole.marie When you wish upon a star, dreams really do come true!" he added.

Disneyland is one of the places that Durek had originally planned to propose to his real-life Princess with the help of his friend Holly Madison. "I wanted to have all the princesses come out and make it really big," Durek previously revealed to Town & Country. Instead, he got down on one knee in 2022 under an oak tree in California.

The couple's wedding is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Hotel Union Geiranger in Geiranger, Norway. The bride has previously said, "It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love."

The Princess' parents and other members of the Norwegian royal family, as well as members of the Swedish royal family, will be at the wedding.