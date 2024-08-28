Swedish royals confirmed to attend Princess Märtha Louise's wedding: Find out who

Members of the Swedish royal family will be traveling to Norway for Princess Märtha Louise's wedding. The Swedish Royal Court confirmed to HOLA! USA that Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia will be present during the wedding festivities in Norway.

The Crown Princess, Prince Carl Philip and their sister Princess Madeleine attended the Norwegian Princess' wedding to her first husband Ari Behn back in 2002. Years later, Princess Märtha Louise was a guest at the Crown Princess Couple's royal wedding in 2010 and the Prince Couple's nuptials in 2015.

Princess Märtha Louise will marry Shaman Durek Verrett on Aug. 31. The couple's wedding is set to take place at the Hotel Union Geiranger in Geiranger, Norway. "It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences," the bride has previously said of the venue. "Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love."

© PONTUS LUNDAHL Sweden's Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel will be guests at the wedding on Aug. 31, 2024

The bride's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, as well as Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Astrid will all be in Geiranger for the wedding. "The royal family is looking forward to being guests at Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding," the Royal House said on Aug. 26.

Following their engagement in 2022, Durek spoke about his "great relationship with the royal family.” During an Instagram Live, the Princess' fiancé said: “I’m not gonna lie and say like in the beginning it wasn’t kind of bumpy because you’re having this shaman, bisexual, Black man coming into your family, but over years we’ve built such a lovely relationship. I love them.”

Princess Märtha Louise's wedding to Durek will be her second marriage. She and her first husband, Ari, who died in 2019, divorced in 2017 after splitting in 2016. Princess Märtha Louise admitted to HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO! that after her divorce, she had decided to not get married again. However, the mom of three changed her mind after meeting Durek in 2018. "For me, getting married will seal the closeness between us," she said. "It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."