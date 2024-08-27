Will Princess Märtha Louise’s royal family be at her wedding?

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway will be present for their daughter Princess Märtha Louise's big day! The Norwegian Royal House confirmed on Aug. 26 that the father and mother of the bride, as well as the Princess' younger brother Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, their daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and son Prince Sverre Magnus, in addition to the King's sister Princess Astrid, will all be in Geiranger for the wedding.

"The royal family is looking forward to being guests at Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding," the Royal House said (translated to English), adding that Kongeskipet Norge (the royal ship Norway) "will be used as accommodation during the wedding."

The Norwegian Royal House also revealed that members of the family will be at an event in Ålesund on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Princess Märtha Louise, who has three daughters—Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Emma Tallulah Behn—from her first marriage to Ari Behn, will marry Shaman Durek Verrett on Aug. 31. The wedding is taking place at the Hotel Union Geiranger in Geiranger, Norway.

Their Majesties and the Crown Prince Couple all congratulated Princess Märtha Louise and Durek on their engagement back in 2022. Durek has opened up about his relationship with the royal family in the past. During an Instagram Live in 2022, the Princess' fiancé shared, “I have a great relationship with the royal family.”

Durek added, “I’m not gonna lie and say like in the beginning it wasn’t kind of bumpy because you’re having this shaman, bisexual, Black man coming into your family, but over years we’ve built such a lovely relationship. I love them.”

Ahead of their big day, the Princess told HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO! that for her, "getting married will seal the closeness between" them. She said, "It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."

Meanwhile, Durek said that the importance of marriage is "a very spiritual thing." "It's letting the world know this is the person I love in a declaration before family, friends and God," Durek told HELLO!. "Sealing our relationship in front of the universe is a strong spiritual declaration, and to do that surrounded by the people who love us and who we love, will be wonderful."