Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Will Princess Märtha Louise’s royal family be at her wedding?
OSLO, NORWAY - MAY 09: ( L to R ) Leah Isadora Behn, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus, Maud Angelica Behn, Queen Sonja, Emma Tallulah Behn, King Harald, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Martha Louise of Norway attend an official Gala dinner at the Royal Palace, in Oslo, as part of The Celebrations of the 80th Birthdays of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. on May 9, 2017 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)© Julian Parker

Will Princess Märtha Louise’s royal family be at her wedding?

The Norwegian royal is the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja 

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
AUGUST 27, 2024 11:56 AM EDT

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway will be present for their daughter Princess Märtha Louise's big day! The Norwegian Royal House confirmed on Aug. 26 that the father and mother of the bride, as well as the Princess' younger brother Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, their daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and son Prince Sverre Magnus, in addition to the King's sister Princess Astrid, will all be in Geiranger for the wedding.

"The royal family is looking forward to being guests at Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding," the Royal House said (translated to English), adding that Kongeskipet Norge (the royal ship Norway) "will be used as accommodation during the wedding."

The Norwegian Royal House also revealed that members of the family will be at an event in Ålesund on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The bride's parents, brother and sister-in-law will be at the wedding in Geiranger
The bride's parents, brother and sister-in-law will be at the wedding in Geiranger

Princess Märtha Louise, who has three daughters—Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Emma Tallulah Behn—from her first marriage to Ari Behn, will marry Shaman Durek Verrett on Aug. 31. The wedding is taking place at the Hotel Union Geiranger in Geiranger, Norway.

This picture taken on June 16, 2022 shows Norway's Princess Martha Louise (L) and her American fiancÃ© Durek Verrett after the government's festive event in connection with Princess Ingrid Alexandra's official day, which was held at Deichman Bjorvika, Oslo's main library. Norway's Princess Martha Louise, the eldest daughter of the Norwegian royal couple, and her American fiancÃ© Durek Verrett, a self-proclaimed "shaman", will put the ring on their fingers on August 31, 2024, they announced on September 13, 2023. (Photo by Lise Ãserud / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)© LISE ASERUD
The Norwegian royal and Shaman Durek Verrett are getting married on Aug. 31

Their Majesties and the Crown Prince Couple all congratulated Princess Märtha Louise and Durek on their engagement back in 2022. Durek has opened up about his relationship with the royal family in the past. During an Instagram Live in 2022, the Princess' fiancé shared, “I have a great relationship with the royal family.”

Durek added, “I’m not gonna lie and say like in the beginning it wasn’t kind of bumpy because you’re having this shaman, bisexual, Black man coming into your family, but over years we’ve built such a lovely relationship. I love them.”

Ahead of their big day, the Princess told HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO! that for her, "getting married will seal the closeness between" them. She said, "It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."

Meanwhile, Durek said that the importance of marriage is "a very spiritual thing." "It's letting the world know this is the person I love in a declaration before family, friends and God," Durek told HELLO!. "Sealing our relationship in front of the universe is a strong spiritual declaration, and to do that surrounded by the people who love us and who we love, will be wonderful."

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS