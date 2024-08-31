Princess Märtha Louise wears diamond and pearl tiara to marry Durek Verrett

Over two years after getting engaged, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett have tied the knot. They were married on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Geiranger, Norway.

For her big day, the bride wore a sleeveless dress with a v-neckline, which she paired with a veil and King Olav's Gift Tiara. The diamond and pearl tiara is said to have been given to Märtha on her 18th birthday, per HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO!. Meanwhile, Durek sported a black tux that featured the couple's monogram on the jacket. The Princess has previously explained on Instagram that the monogram "is not an official monogram" since she no longer represents the royal family at official functions. Instead, she clarified, "This monogram is merely a wonderful emblem embedded with important symbolism for both @shamandurek and myself embracing our love."

The couple wed at the Hotel Union Geiranger in front of family and friends, including the bride's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, her brother Crown Prince Haakon, his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Märtha's three daughters from her first marriage to Ari Behn: Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Emma Tallulah Behn.

After the ceremony, Märtha said, "Our love has triumphed against all odds and will last forever." Durek added, “Love transcends all things because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet. It triumphs everything.”

The newlyweds met in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. Ahead of their wedding, the Norwegian royal admitted to HELLO! that after her divorce from her first husband, Ari, she had decided not to get married again, but changed her mind after meeting Durek. "For me, getting married will seal the closeness between us," she said. "It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."

Discussing the importance of their wedding day, Durek told HELLO!, "It's letting the world know this is the person I love in a declaration before family, friends and God."

He continued, "Sealing our relationship in front of the universe is a strong spiritual declaration, and to do that surrounded by the people who love us and who we love, will be wonderful."