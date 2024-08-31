Newlyweds Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett star in wedding portrait with royal family and royal guests

Say cheese! Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett were joined by loved ones on their wedding day. Following the ceremony on Aug. 31, a portrait of the newlyweds surrounded by their wedding party, the Norwegian royal family and royal guests was released.

The image shows Märtha's three daughters from her first marriage, Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Emma Tallulah Behn, standing behind her and Durek. Meanwhile, mother of the bride, Queen Sonja, posed next to her daughter, while King Harald V sat between his wife and his sister Princess Astrid.

The bride's younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon, his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their kids, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus also appeared in the photo, along with Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands.

The wedding portrait showcased the bride's veil, which like Durek's jacket, featured the couple's monogram. Märtha and Durek were married in front of 350 guests at the Hotel Union Geiranger on Aug. 31. The Norwegian Princess wore a gown by Tina Steffenakk Hermansen, per HELLO!, and King Olav's Gift Tiara for her big day.

"Our love has triumphed against all odds and will last forever," Märtha said after the ceremony. Durek added, “Love transcends all things because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet. It triumphs everything.”

This is Märtha's second marriage. The Princess, 52, was previously married to Ari Behn, the father of her daughters. The mom of three previously admitted to HELLO! that after her divorce from her first husband, she had decided not to get married again, but changed her mind after meeting Durek in 2018. "For me, getting married will seal the closeness between us," Märtha said. "It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."