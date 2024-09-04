What King Harald V had to say about daughter Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding

King Harald V of Norway had a great time at Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding. Just a few days after attending the ceremony, the father of the bride spoke about his daughter's nuptials.

"It was absolutely fantastic," His Majesty, 87, said of the wedding, according to NRK (translated to English). The King added, "Better than I thought it would be."

The King of Norway pictured on his daughter's wedding day

The King's firstborn, Princess Märtha Louise, married Durek on Aug. 31 in Geiranger, Norway. Ahead of the wedding, the Norwegian Royal House confirmed that His Majesty, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Astrid would all be in attendance. "The royal family is looking forward to being guests at Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding," the Royal House said.

Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett got married on Aug. 31

The Norwegian royal family, as well as royal guests and the wedding party were featured in a portrait released by the Royal House. "Congratulations to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett who married in Geiranger today, 31. august 2024 🥰 ," the image was captioned on Instagram. "The royal family were present to celebrate the bride and groom."

Durek has previously revealed that he asked the King and Queen for their blessing prior to proposing to their daughter Märtha in 2022. "I have old school views on courtship, and asking for Martha's hand in marriage was about respect," he told HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO!.

"The King and Queen asked me questions about myself and the future, and went quiet for a bit," Durek recalled. "I was sweating as I waited for their response - and then they turned to me and said they'd love to have me as part of the family."

In 2022, the Royal House stated that Durek would become a part of the royal family ­when he and Märtha married, but in accordance with tradition, he would not have a title or represent the Royal House of Norway. At the time, the Royal House also noted that the couple would "attend important family-related gatherings, such as birthday celebrations, as well as certain major sporting events that the Royal Family traditionally attends together."