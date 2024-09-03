Did Crown Princess Mette-Marit lend a dress to her son’s girlfriend?

Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway's reported girlfriend, Amalie Giæver Macleod, appeared to borrow a gown from his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, following Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding ceremony. The royal dress loan was spotted by royal fashion site UFO No More. According to UFO No More, Amalie was wearing a strapless Vera Wang gown previously worn by the Norwegian Crown Princess on Aug. 31.

© UK Press Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway pictured in 2002

Royal Fashion Police pointed out that it's the same dress Mette-Marit wore in 2002 to a dinner ahead of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' wedding. "I think it speaks volumes about the family’s opinion of her that she’s borrowing clothes! Love it," one Instagram user commented on the fan page's split image of Amalie and Mette-Marit in the gown. Another wrote, "That’s sweet. They must be serious too if she’s invited to a relative’s wedding. Especially just a public one."

© CORNELIUS POPPE Amalie is reportedly dating Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's son, Prince Sverre Magnus

Earlier in the day, Amalie, the Crown Princess, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Queen Sonja were dressed in bunads (traditional Norwegian outfits) for the wedding ceremony. Amalie accompanied the Crown Prince Family to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek's nuptials on Aug. 31 in Geiranger, Norway and was spotted out with them ahead of the wedding. Discussing Amalie with Se og Hør (translated to English), wedding guest Bjørg Thorhallsdottir, described her as "such a nice girl" and said, "I also think Amalie to Sverre Magnus is absolutely fantastic and so beautiful."

© HEIKO JUNGE Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway brought his reported girlfriend, Amalie Giæver Macleod, to his aunt's wedding

Se og Hør reported that as far as they know, Amalie went to Elvebakken High School with the Crown Prince Couple's 18-year-old son. Prince Sverre Magnus graduated from the school this past June. He is Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's youngest child. Prince Sverre Magnus is third in line to the Norwegian throne after his father and his older sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra.