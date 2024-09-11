Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway reveals son has moved: Details
(L-R) Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway arrive at a boat that will transport them to the wedding celebration in Geiranger, on August 30, 2024 in Alesund. Princess Martha Louise, the eldest child of King Harald will tie the knot on Saturday with American self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett. (Photo by Heiko Junge / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)© HEIKO JUNGE

Crown Princess reveals that her son has moved

The teenage Prince and his reported girlfriend recently joined the royals at a family wedding

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 2:47 PM EDT

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway's son Prince Sverre Magnus has left the nest! The royal mom of three confirmed on Tuesday that her youngest child has moved Trondheim, where he will be until Christmas.

"He has to work. But we do not want to go into any more detail about where he will work and what he will do, but we can confirm that he has moved here and is very happy about it," the Crown Princess said (translated to English), according to NRK. Mette-Marit noted that her 18-year-old son is "very happy to be" there.

Norway's King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus pose for a group photo aboard the kingship Norway in the Geirangerfjord on August 31, 2024, where they attend Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her future husband Durek Verrett's wedding. Princess Martha Louise, the eldest child of King Harald will tie the knot on Saturday with American self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett. (Photo by Cornelius POPPE / various sources / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by CORNELIUS POPPE/NTB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)© CORNELIUS POPPE
Prince Sverre Magnus is the Crown Prince Couple's son

Amalie Giæver Macleod, who accompanied Prince Sverre Magnus and the Crown Prince Family to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding in Geiranger, Norway last month, is reportedly working in Trondheim. NRK reported that her LinkedIn says she has started working at an art gallery there. 

Amalie is the Norwegian Prince's reported girlfriend. Per Se og Hør, she went to Elvebakken High School with Prince Sverre Magnus. King Harald V and Queen Sonja's grandson graduated from the school in June. 

Prince Sverre Magnus is the Crown Prince Couple's second child. Mette-Marit and Haakon also share 20-year-old daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra. The Crown Princess has another son, 27-year-old Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous relationship.

The Prince's reported girlfriend reportedly lives in Trondheim
Prince Sverre Magnus is third in line to the Norwegian throne after his father and his sister. Discussing his son with NRK last year, the Crown Prince said (translated to English), "I imagine that he has to find his own way."

"It is Ingrid who will take over the role," Haakon noted. "Magnus will probably be involved in something, but I probably don't think that he will have an official role as a full-time position. That's not the plan. So he has to find something he wants to do in life."

