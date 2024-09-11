Crown Princess reveals that her son has moved

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway's son Prince Sverre Magnus has left the nest! The royal mom of three confirmed on Tuesday that her youngest child has moved Trondheim, where he will be until Christmas.

"He has to work. But we do not want to go into any more detail about where he will work and what he will do, but we can confirm that he has moved here and is very happy about it," the Crown Princess said (translated to English), according to NRK. Mette-Marit noted that her 18-year-old son is "very happy to be" there.

© CORNELIUS POPPE Prince Sverre Magnus is the Crown Prince Couple's son

Amalie Giæver Macleod, who accompanied Prince Sverre Magnus and the Crown Prince Family to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding in Geiranger, Norway last month, is reportedly working in Trondheim. NRK reported that her LinkedIn says she has started working at an art gallery there.

Amalie is the Norwegian Prince's reported girlfriend. Per Se og Hør, she went to Elvebakken High School with Prince Sverre Magnus. King Harald V and Queen Sonja's grandson graduated from the school in June.

Prince Sverre Magnus is the Crown Prince Couple's second child. Mette-Marit and Haakon also share 20-year-old daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra. The Crown Princess has another son, 27-year-old Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous relationship.

The Prince's reported girlfriend reportedly lives in Trondheim

Prince Sverre Magnus is third in line to the Norwegian throne after his father and his sister. Discussing his son with NRK last year, the Crown Prince said (translated to English), "I imagine that he has to find his own way."

"It is Ingrid who will take over the role," Haakon noted. "Magnus will probably be involved in something, but I probably don't think that he will have an official role as a full-time position. That's not the plan. So he has to find something he wants to do in life."