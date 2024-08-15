Crown Princess' son apologizes to girlfriend and family following his arrest

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's son Marius Borg Høiby has broken his silence after his arrest. In a statement shared with Se og Hør and other outlets, Crown Prince Haakon's stepson took responsibility for his actions and revealed that he has struggled with substance abuse.

"Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument," the 27 year old said (translated to English). "I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously."

The Crown Princess' firstborn noted that his "drug use" and "diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment." Marius said, "I want to be responsible for what I have done, and I want to explain myself truthfully to the police."

© Marius Borg Høiby Marius Borg Høiby is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's eldest child

He continued, "For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in."

In his statement, Marius also apologized to his family. "I know that my actions have largely rubbed off on you," Marius said. “So to you my love, I'm sorry. This should never have happened, and I take full responsibility for my actions."

The police have stated in a press release that on Aug. 4 they received "a report of a violent incident carried out in an apartment on Frogner in Oslo during the night." Marius was arrested for bodily harm and was released from custody on Aug. 5. VG reported on Aug. 13 that the police have received information that the alleged "violence consisted of punches and strangulation - while the damage should include a knife that was stuck in the wall, a broken lamp and broken glass."

Marius, who does not have a public role, is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. The Crown Princess is also a mother to Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, whom she shares with her husband, Crown Prince Haakon.

