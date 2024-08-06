Crown Princess' son arrested after incident: Report

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's eldest child, Marius Borg Høiby, was reportedly arrested on Sunday. According to Se og Hør, Crown Prince Haakon's 27-year-old stepson was arrested following an "incident in an apartment" in Oslo. Marius allegedly attacked a woman in her 20s "psychologically and physically," the magazine learned.

Per Se og Hør, the woman eventually managed to get the Crown Princess' firstborn out of her apartment and called the police. She is said to have been admitted to a hospital for investigation and was discharged on Monday morning after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Marius was reportedly arrested "some time after the incident at another address" and "was put in solitary confinement." He is said to have been released on Monday afternoon after more than 30 hours in police custody. According to Se og Hør, Marius is now at Skaugum with his mother Mette-Marit, who was due to join her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, in Paris for the Olympics on Aug. 6. The future King of Norway was seen out at events on Tuesday. The palace's communications advisor Simen Løvberg Sund told Se og Hør (translated to English): "The Crown Princess has temporarily postponed her departure and hopes to travel down later."

Marius is the Crown Princess' son from a previous relationship. Mette-Marit was a single mother when she met Crown Prince Haakon, who is first in line to the Norwegian throne. The couple tied the knot in 2001. Mette-Marit and Haakon welcomed their first child together, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, in 2004, followed by their second child together, Prince Sverre Magnus, in 2005.

Marius (right) is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's eldest child

Back in 2017, Mette-Marit revealed in an open letter that Marius was quitting his public life. Recalling the day she became a mother, the Crown Princess wrote (translated to English), “I was 23 years old and was given a great responsibility. It has been the greatest gift of my life."

"Marius has always had a role that has been difficult to define in the public sphere. He is and will be an exceptionally important part of our family," she continued. "Marius became a symbol of the unusual choice we made when we got married, at the same time he will not carry public duties like his siblings. He should not have a public role and is not a public figure. The role has also proved difficult to interpret for people around us in private. Ever since he was tiny. Everything from parents who have come with concerns and well-intentioned advice, to teachers who have always had different expectations of Marius's behavior than that of others. And I'm no better myself. As a mother, I often find myself having expectations of Marius's behavior that are unrealistic, and different from what I would have for his siblings."

Marius' mother married Norway's future King in 2001

In her letter, the mom of three admitted that she was glad that her "youthful rebellion was not watched with arguable eyes." She noted, "It had looked much worse. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the media that have treated Marius' youth with wisdom."

Towards the end of her letter, the Crown Princess shared that Marius did "not want to live a life in the public eye," adding, "My obligation to him as a mother is to take seriously the responsibility that was given to me at Aker hospital 20 years ago."

