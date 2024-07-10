Were members of the royal family present during incident at the palace?

An individual was arrested after reportedly throwing Molotov cocktails at the Royal Palace in Oslo this week. According to VG, a man from Belarus threw two Molotov cocktails at the royal residence.

A video shared by VG TV showed a door on fire at the palace on July 8. “The man had several more bottles containing liquid when he was seized,” Anders Rønning, operations leader for the Oslo Police, told NRK, per News in English. “These will now be examined by the police bomb group.”

Anders also noted that “police were in the area, so when he (the assailant) threw the second fire bomb,” they were there “to arrest him immediately.”

A spokesperson for the Norwegian Royal Court confirmed to HOLA! USA that King Harald V of Norway, Queen Sonja and the Crown Prince Family were not present at the Royal Palace at the time of the incident. "We are grateful that no one was injured, and there was only minor damage to the building," the spokesperson told HOLA! USA.

© Per Ole Hagen The King, Queen and Crown Prince Family were not present (the royals pictured on Norway's National Day 2024)

The Royal Palace in Oslo is described as “one of the country’s most important buildings, and a concrete symbol of the course of Norwegian history since 1814.” The palace, which is open to the public during the summer season, is where the “daily work of the monarchy is conducted” and where Their Majesties live.

King Harald, Queen Sonja, as well as the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is second in line to the throne, appeared on the balcony of the Royal Palace in May to celebrate Norway's National Day (May 17).