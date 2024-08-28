Will Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby be at Princess Märtha Louise's wedding?

While Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit will be at Princess Märtha Louise's wedding to Shaman Durek Verrett, along with their daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and son Prince Sverre Magnus, the future King's stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, will reportedly not be in attendance.

According to the Mail Online, the Norwegian Palace has confirmed that Marius will not attend the wedding, which is taking place on Aug. 31 in Geiranger, Norway. The 27 year old, who does not have a public role, is the Crown Princess' son from a previous relationship. Earlier this month, Marius was arrested after police received a "report of a violent incident carried out in an apartment" in Oslo. On Aug. 16, it was announced that he had been charged with bodily harm and damage.

© Rune Hellestad Crown Princess Mette-Marit's eldest child, Marius Borg Høiby, is reportedly not attending the wedding of his stepfather's sister

In a statement shared with Se og Hør, Marius admitted (translated to English) that he had "committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument."

"I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously," he said. "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done, and I want to explain myself truthfully to the police."

Marius apologized to his girlfriend and family in his statement, saying: "For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in."

"I also want to apologize to my family. I know that my actions have largely rubbed off on you," he added. “So to you my love, I'm sorry. This should never have happened, and I take full responsibility for my actions."