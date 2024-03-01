Prince William was welcomed to Wrexham on Friday! The Prince of Wales marked St. David’s Day—the feast day of Saint David, the patron saint of Wales— in Wrexham to celebrate Welsh culture and the city’s vibrant community spirit. The heir to the throne kicked off his day with Hollywood star and Wrexham AFC co-chairman Rob McElhenney.

The Prince showed off his pint pulling skills alongside the actor at The Turf pub, which is next to the home of Wrexham AFC. His Royal Highness later visited a school and the Gresford Colliery Disaster Memorial.

Scroll for all the best photos of William in Wrexham...