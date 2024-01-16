Royal couple announces divorce: Read their statements

After more than seven years of marriage, Crown Prince Leka II of the Albanians and his wife Crown Princess Elia are going their separate ways. The news was announced on Monday in a statement shared on the Crown Prince’s Instagram, which noted that he and his ex are dedicated to ensuring a happy life for their three-year-old daughter, Princess Geraldine.

“Hello friends and well-wishers, Through this post, I officially inform you about LTN Prince Leka and Elia Zaharia have agreed that to end their marriage,” the statement (translated to English) reads. “Since marriage has lost its function, they have seen on the way to solve it by mutual consent by initiated the necessary legal procedures.”

“Despite the trust in the institution of the family, LTM Prince Leka II believes that the values of respect and understanding mutual will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!! The spiritual and physical well-being of the girl, LSM Princesse Geraldines, will remain in the center of their attention, dedicated to ensuring a happy life and safe for Geraldine,” the statement continued. “LTM Prince Leka II will not make further statements or comments and requests that the right to be respected privacy related to this matter.”

©STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images



The Crown Prince and Crown Princess tied the knot in 2016

The Crown Princess also released a statement, captured by Gert’s Royals, on her personal Instagram. “Friends and well wishers, I need to inform you that today we started the legal procedures for the settlement of marriage, as we jointly decided to seek a divorce! This is not at all a reality that makes me happy, as I believe in family values as the most precious thing!” Elia said (via Gert’s Royals).

She added, “I would never have chosen for my daughter to grow up with separate parents, but sometimes separation is the only option! What matters most, is that my baby girl experiences this moment as easily as possible! Thank you very much to all of you who wrote to me and gave me courage! Despite these difficult months I’ve gone through, your kindness has given me strength! I wish you health and happiness in your families!”

Crown Prince Leka II, who is the head of the Albanian royal family, met Elia in 2008. The former couple got engaged in 2010 and married at the Royal Palace in Tirana on Oct. 8, 2016. The pair welcomed their daughter Princess Geraldine on Oct. 22, 2020.

