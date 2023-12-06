Prince ‘unexpectedly’ passes away: Read the Princely House’s statement

Liechtenstein’s royal family is mourning the loss of Prince Constantin von und zu Liechtenstein. The Prince—who was the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II, the 15th reigning Prince of the House of Liechtenstein—“unexpectedly” died on Tuesday, Dec. 5. He was 51. The royal’s death was announced in a statement on Dec. 6.

Translated to English, the statement reads: “The Princely House regrets to announce that S.D. Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein died unexpectedly on December 5, 2023. Prince Constantin was the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II.”

“He leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, née Countess Kálnoky von Kőröspatak, and his children Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina and Prince Benedikt. Prince Constantin was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Liechtenstein Group AG and a member of the Board of Directors of Liechtenstein Group Holding AG,” the Princely House of Liechtenstein added.

Born on March 15, 1972, Constantin was Prince Hans-Adam II and his late wife Princess Marie Aglaë Bonaventura Theresia von und zu Liechtenstein’s third child. ﻿Constantin’s eldest brother Hereditary Prince Alois is the heir to the throne.

Constantin married his wife Marie, whom he shared three kids with, in 1999. The late Prince’ death comes two years after his mother’s. Princess Marie Aglaë Bonaventura Theresia von und zu Liechtenstein passed away in August of 2021 after suffering a stroke.

