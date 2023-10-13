Princess and Queen’s upcoming visit to NYC revealed

Another pair of royals are heading to the Big Apple following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit this week. Princess Madeleine and her mother, Queen Silvia of Sweden, are set to attend the World Childhood Foundation 2023 Gala on Monday, Oct. 16, in New York City.

The black tie event, honoring Hans Vestberg, Dr. Jennifer Wortham and Daniela Ligiero, will feature a special performance by Natasha Bedingfield.

©Getty Images



Queen Silvia and Princess Madeleine pictured at the 2019 gala in New York City

Madeleine is vice honorary chair of the World Childhood Foundation. The mission of the foundation, which was founded by Queen Silvia, is to inspire, promote, and develop solutions to end sexual abuse, exploitation, and violence against children. The Princess and Queen have attended the gala together in the past.

New York is no doubt a special place for the Swedish Princess. She and her husband Christopher O’Neill, whom she married in 2013, reportedly met through friends in New York. The couple’s first child, Princess Leonore, was also born in the Big Apple in 2014.

Leonore returned to New York City with her family earlier this year. In February, Princess Madeleine shared a snapshot of herself with her children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, seemingly in Central Park. Alongside the photo, the royal mom of three wrote: “9 years later Leonore is back in NYC!”

Princess Madeleine currently resides in Florida with her family. The royal, her husband and kids moved to the Sunshine State in 2018. Back in March, it was announced that the family of five would be relocating to Stockholm this year, however the move has since been postponed until 2024.