Meghan Markle says healing does not happen alone: ‘It takes a village’

Meghan Markle spoke about healing taking a village in a new video. The Duchess of Sussex narrated a video that was shown during the latest IGF Conversation (a series of webinars launched by the Invictus Games Foundation).

“What does recovery mean to you? For some, it means reclaiming your narrative. Refining your approach. Revolutionizing your mindset,” Meghan began. The Duchess pointed out that it not just a physical change, but also a mental emotional and social one.

She said, “The Invictus Games show that this growth is about more than what meets the eye. The spouse coordinating doctor’s visits. The children celebrating milestones. The mother, father, fellow veteran, the friend. There’s a community near and far, surrounding our servicemen and women when they deploy and long after they come home.”

©WireImage



Meghan Markle (pictured at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023) narrated a video that was shown during the IGF Conversation on Oct. 9

“Because healing does not happen alone. It takes a village and is for the village. And one of the most essential parts of the process is having people surround you who understand. To grow as one unit, to achieve limitless potential. To remind us above all else, in this international family, no one gets left behind. Because this is Invictus. We are Invictus. Together.”

Footage of Meghan meeting with families was included in the video. Following the video, Tish Stropes, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for Fisher House Foundation, expressed her thanks for the Duchess. Tish shared that Meghan “made her way to Fisher House to visit with a bunch of our families and she gets families.”

Tish added, “She is the spouse of a veteran. She has two small children and she knows what it means to be a family and she knows and understands these families. So her incredible commitment to the family program, we are grateful for and her continued efforts to ensure that they get the recognition that they need as well.”

The release of the video narrated by the Duchess came ahead of Archewell Foundation’s first in-person event being held in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The couple returned to the Big Apple to participate in “The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age,” which is part of Project Healthy Minds’ second annual World Mental Health Day Festival.