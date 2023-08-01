Prince William jokes about his hair in new video

Prince William cracked a joke about his hair while delivering “Earthshot bits and pieces” for the Sorted Food team to review and test. ﻿“I don’t know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it’s an initiative I started two years ago now. Although it’s been about four years in the making. I had hair when it started,” the Prince of Wales joked. “It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems.”

The heir to the throne has poked fun at his hair loss in the past. Last year, William told MBE recipient Martin Samuel (via HELLO!), “I don’t really have much hair to speak of.” And while at a barber shop in 2019, the Prince joked, “I don’t need a haircut anymore, I just take a razor to it!” After his son Prince George was born in 2013, William quipped that his baby boy had “way more [hair] than me, thank God.”

The Prince of Wales teamed up with the Sorted Food founders to serve burgers inspired by winner from last year’s Earthshot Prize. The collaboration was part of The Earthshot Prize’s new partnership with YouTube “to produce content for the Earthshot channel that inspires users to drive action against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world.”

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize—a prestigious environmental prize inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot—in 2020 to “repair and restore” the planet.

The inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony was held in London in 2021. The future King took the Earthshot Prize Awards to the United States in 2022. This year, the awards ceremony is heading to Southeast Asia. The third annual awards ceremony will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7. The upcoming Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, in New York City will begin the countdown to the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards.