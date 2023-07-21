Belgian Princess is ray of sunshine at National Day festivities

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium looked sunny in yellow at this year’s National Day festivities. The 21 year old stepped out for the celebrations on Friday, July 21, wearing a “limoncello-colored” midi dress by Natan.

©LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/Belga/AFP via Getty Images



Princess Elisabeth looked like a ray of sunshine on July 21

The Princess’ mother, Queen Mathilde, also wore a design from the Belgian brand, and both topped off their looks with Fabienne Delvigne hats. Their outfits appeared to be nods to Belgium’s national flag, which has three colors: black, yellow and red. Meanwhile, Her Majesty’s youngest daughter, Princess Eléonore, 15, opted for a shimmery gold dress from Maje (via UFO No More).

The Belgian royal family attended a Te Deum at the St. Michael and St. Gudula Cathedral in Brussels. In addition to Elisabeth and Eléonore, Queen Mathilde and King Philippe also have two sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel.

©Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images



The Belgian royal family celebrated Belgium’s National Day on July 21

Elisabeth, the eldest of the royal couple’s children, is first in line to the Belgian throne. The Princess studies History & Politics at Oxford University’s Lincoln College. The future Queen of Belgium made her tiara debut last year at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner in Oslo. According to Royal Central, the palace told Belgian reporter Wim Dehandscutter that the tiara was a gift from her parents for her 18th birthday.

Elisabeth had another tiara moment last month at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s royal wedding banquet. The Belgian Princess accompanied her father to the royal wedding in Jordan, less than a month after she joined King Philippe and royals from around the world at a reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of King Charles III’s coronation.