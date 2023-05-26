Princess Elisabeth to attend royal wedding of fellow future monarch

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium will accompany her father King Philippe to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding.The wedding comes less than a month after the 21 year old, who is first in line to the Belgian throne, joined her father and royals from around the world at a reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of King Charles III’s coronation.

©Getty Images



Princess Elisabeth (pictured with her father at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023) will attend the Crown Prince of Jordan’s wedding

Princess Catharina-Amalia, another future Queen, is also set to attend the Crown Prince’s wedding in Amman, Jordan. The Dutch Royal House previously confirmed that the Princess of Orange will “attend the festivities surrounding the wedding” with her parents Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander.

©WireImage



The Dutch King and Queen, and their firstborn, will also attend the wedding in Jordan

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan’s eldest son will marry his fiancée Rajwa on June 1. In addition to the Dutch and Belgian royals, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway will be among the royal guests.

Ahead of the wedding, Queen Rania hosted a Henna party for her future daughter-in-law. “I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa,” Rania said at the party on May 22. “She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him.”